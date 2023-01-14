Alarm for David Ospina’s injury in Saudi Arabia, video

The Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina turned on the alarms of the environment of the Colombia selection. During the game between al nassr and Al Shabab, this Saturday, the goalkeeper suffered a spectacular fall.

In stoppage time of the match, Ospina went out to clear a ball, but at the moment of falling, he leaned his whole body on his right arm.

The image that began to circulate on the internet worries the entire environment, because it seems to be serious. The face of his teammates reveals everything, given the concern for the goalkeeper, who went out to hunt the ball.

Given the magnitude of the action, the Colombian was removed from the field by ambulance, heading to a hospital, to find out the medical report.

Ospina’s possible injury occurs a few days after coach Néstor Lorenzo announces the call for the Colombian National Team for the game against the United States, which will be played on January 28.

At Al Nassr, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s great signing, is not yet available to play.

News in development.

