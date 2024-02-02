Bad luck does not stop for the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospinawho was injured again, this time in Al Nassr's match against Inter Miami.

The goalkeeper came from a year of inactivity, he was on the verge of leaving the Arab club, he even had offers from Colombian football with the interest of National and Millionairesfinally decided to stay at Al Nassr, a club willing to have him in 2024.

Ospina started the friendly match as a starter and his team was beating Inter 3-0 when the Colombian suffered the injury.

At minute 28 Inter had an attacking play and in the shot saved by Ospina the goalkeeper felt the discomfort and touched his right leg.

After a few moments of being treated on the field, David Ospina had to be replaced.

Now we are waiting for a new medical diagnosis to indicate how serious this new injury to the Colombian goalkeeper was.

PT in the game against Messi's team. He only received one shot and he was injured… a shame! He hasn't been able to start…bad! @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/KXQlJMk6pn — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) February 1, 2024

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

