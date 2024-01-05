Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

Christian Oliver was traveling with his two daughters and the pilot of a small plane when it encountered turbulence and hit the water. All inmates die.

Kingstown – The actor Christian Oliver, who is known, among other things, for his role in the RTL television series Alarm für Cobra 11, died on Thursday at the age of 51 with his two daughters in a plane crash in the Caribbean island state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines life came. The police authority there confirmed this via social media.

For RTL series star Christian Oliver, any help comes too late after the plane crash

The last name Oliver was the stage name of the German, who also took on roles in US productions. His real name was Christian Klepser.

“The aircraft took off from JF Mitchell Airport, Paget Farm at around 12:11pm bound for St Lucia. A few moments after take-off, the plane ran into difficulties and crashed into the sea,” the police said in their statement. Fishermen, divers and the coast guard quickly made their way to the scene of the accident to provide assistance. But it was already too late for that.

“Cobra 11” star Christian Oliver is dead – his ex-colleague is in mourning

“The four bodies of the above-mentioned persons were recovered from the aircraft/sea by Coast Guard personnel and later declared dead by a doctor,” the police statement continued. In addition to the series star, his two daughters Madita, ten years old, Annik, twelve years old, and Robert Sachs, aircraft owner and pilot, also died.

Christian Oliver died in a plane crash on Thursday at the age of 51. © Tony Forte via www.imago-images.de

According to information from Internet Movie Database Oliver appeared in 28 episodes of the television series Alarm für Cobra 11 from 2003 to 2004. There he played Chief Inspector Jan Richter alongside Erdogan Atalay. Atalay made an English-language post via Instagram. He wrote: “It is an incredibly heartbreaking tragedy. All my thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to his wife and the entire family. I’m really shocked and at a loss for words.”

In 2011, Oliver also appeared in the popular early evening television series “Der Bergdoktor”. Most recently he worked on Hollywood production Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fortune with, which was published last year.