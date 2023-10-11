No, this message is not brought to you by the car wash association.

It’s that time again, the winds from the South are not only bringing us an advancing area of ​​cheap fuel prices as we just wrote. No, it also brings us enough business for the local car wash and national cleaning companies. Ok, maybe it’s an exaggeration to immediately make your car factory new again after a layer of dust/sand, but that sandstorm of death is apparently on its way.

Not only do we as amateur meteorologists mean that, but there are others too experts who let us know. This Wednesday, a considerable load of Sahara sand in the atmosphere is expected to be on its way to the Netherlands. So our saving tip is to simply throw a euro in the car wash box tonight or tomorrow and hose down the car.

Below is the message from Mark Parrington on X which indicates that a high concentration is underway. It is also nice to see that Spain has been spared. After all, they have their own deserts.

For €15 through the car wash tomorrow, you will be throwing away all your benefits from smuggling petrol from Belgium. And of course, no one has time for standing in line. Unless it’s to save money.

Of course, there are also advantages to that Sahara sand, because if all goes well you will have had a beautiful sunrise this morning and tonight it could also be a hit if the sky is clear. So expect all kinds of amazed posts on Facebook and your neighbor’s app tonight with the text: ‘Look, what beautiful colours, bizarre!’.

This article Sand alarm code: do not wash your car today! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Alarm #code #Sand #wash #car #today