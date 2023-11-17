Home page World

France’s innovative measure in the fight against cyberbullying: an “alarm button” on social media platforms connects victims directly with experts.

Social media has become an integral part of our everyday lives and has developed into an important platform for the exchange of information, images and opinions. While they offer many benefits, they also raise questions, particularly regarding the Impact on our mental healthHow NEXTG.tv reported.

France is now taking decisive steps in the fight against cyberbullying by introducing a special “alarm button” on social media platforms such as InstagramFacebook and TikTok is introduced. This button enables children and young people affected by bullying to connect directly with a counseling center and protect their mental health.

The “alarm button” connects those affected directly to a hotline where psychologists and lawyers offer their help. © IMAGO/Jaap Arriens

“Alam button” introduced on Instagram and TikTok: Direct help for those affected in France

The “safety button” redirects users directly to a national hotline where psychologists and lawyers offer advice. This support is available daily from morning until late in the evening, ensuring ongoing support for victims of bullying​​.

In addition to direct support, the French government is planning preventive measures in the education system. Students who bully others should be denied access to online networks. In addition, empathy courses based on the Danish model are planned to sensitize children and young people to the topic of bullying.

There are also other counseling services such as Juuuport, the number against grief and the White Ring that offer support. The “First Aid” app from klicksafe also provides video tutorials that give young people tips on how to deal with cyberbullying.

France introduces ‘alarm button’ against cyberbullying: The scale of the problem

In France, around a tenth of students are affected by bullying. The situation is similarly serious in Germany: A study published at the end of 2022 by the Techniker Krankenkasse and the Alliance against Cyberbullying provides insightful findings, as more than 1.8 million students, which corresponds to 16.7%, have already been victims of cyberbullying.