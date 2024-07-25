After the pitch invasion that took place in the stadium where the duel between the national teams was being played, Argentina and Morocco, On the first day of men’s football at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, alarm bells have gone off, as the opening ceremony of this grand event will take place tomorrow, which for the first time will be held in an open space.

In such a way that the organizing committee of these games, you will have to pay close attention to security at the opening ceremony, to avoid as much as possible a tragedy, because if in the football stadium that was well guarded around it, the fans managed to sneak a rocket into it, now imagine what the thousands of spectators who will be present in a corridor of more than 6 kilometers where hundreds of athletes will parade could suffer.

For good fortune in the event of a crash Argentina- Morocco, There were no deaths, but the invasion of the pitch by Moroccan fans after conceding the equalising goal and the 15-minute extension given by the referee did leave a bad taste in the mouth.

For the good of football, and after the VAR reviewed the goal by the Celestes and confirmed that the scorer was offside, Argentina’s goal was disallowed and Morocco took a historic victory.

We hope that the organizers of the Olympic Games, which will open tomorrow in Paris, France, will be impeccably vigilant, aware that it will not be easy, because there will be a very large attendance.

ALL STAR. For the first time in three occasions, the selection of the Liga MX achieved its first victory over its MLS counterpart, in its all-star duel with a 4-1 win.

It was a fun and open game, in which the Aztec team’s artillery was overwhelming.

By the way, the players of the Mexican league also won the skills contest, held one day before the All-Star game.

Now it only lacks the Liga MX round off their performance in the Leagues Cup, which the previous year was a resounding failure for the Mexican clubs against those of the MLS from United States.

A BIG HUG. We send this hug, full of solidarity and sincerity, to our good friends and football fans José Luis Zambrano Valdez and Fermín Valdez and to all their families, for the unfortunate death of Rodolfo Zambrano Valdez, aged 73, brother of the first and uncle of the second.

A complicated illness ended the life of Rodolfo, who last December had received a tribute at the bank workers’ football game.

The deceased’s body is being laid to rest at the EMAUS funeral home on Victoria and Zapata Streets. This afternoon, his body will be cremated and his ashes will be placed in the family crypt.

Courage, José Luis and Fermín, may you resign yourself quickly and may old Rodolfo rest in peace.

REFLECTION: Being too close to the wrong people can ruin you.

