If on Christmas Eve, a woman appeared on ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1) alerting the public of the scam of which he had been a victim and that had ruined “his fucking life” so that they would take note and not go through the same thing, this Thursday, ‘The critical look‘(Telecinco) has set off all the alarms by echoing the dangerous scam in fashion this Christmas with which people’s identity can be impersonated and cause a tremendous headache.

‘The critical look’ opened the Telecinco television schedule with a program full of current affairs. Thus, after beginning by analyzing the King’s speech, the space presented by Ana Terradillos He counted on the former president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, to give his vision on the Monarch’s words.

The Mediaset channel’s space was advancing through other content, until Ana Terradillos stopped at a news item that directly affected citizens and ignited all the alarms.

“When you receive packages at home, do you remove the label?” asked the presenter of ‘The Critical View’ to the collaborators who accompanied her at the debate table, which was met with a general ‘no’ from the commentators. Surprised by the response, Ana Terradillos did not hesitate to send a serious warning to her fellow program members and the audience before the scam that was being carried out by the criminals in this Christmas.









“Really? “You guys don’t know what you do, but receiving a package with a QR, the address, the name, and not destroying it alive, is a danger!” Ana Terradillos cried before the cameras of ‘The Critical Look’. «Because, be careful! Because you could be the victim of a scam», explained the Telecinco journalist who gave way to a video in which the Civil Guard warned of the fashionable scam of this Christmas.

Thus, an agent commented how the cybercriminals They searched in the “physical or digital trash” for our data, such as card numbers, DNI,…. on the stickers on our orders “to supplant our identity» or to carry out a «cyber attack».

With the alert launched by the Civil Guard, Ana Terradillos once again launched the warning to the viewers. “You have to break everything, but, in little pieces, you have to do everything,” said the presenter of ‘The Critical View’ who finally advised using alcohol to erase the ink from the stickers on the packages or, directly, “use the “old-fashioned scissors” to leave no trace of personal data.