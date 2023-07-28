Saturday, July 29, 2023
Alarm at the World Cup: this is how Keira Walsh, the most expensive player in the world, was injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2023
in Sports
Alarm at the World Cup: this is how Keira Walsh, the most expensive player in the world, was injured

Women's Football

Keira Walsh.

Keira Walsh.

The Englishwoman suffered the injury in the match against Denmark.

The English midfielder Keira Walsh left the match for her team against Denmark on a stretcher and visibly affected after an action in which she injured herself by placing her right knee on the grass.

Walsh, a Barcelona footballer and the undisputed starter for England, was replaced this Friday by Laura Coombs in the 38th minute after spending a couple of minutes lying on the pitch with the team doctors, who decided that she should leave the game on a stretcher.

With her hands on her head and lamenting on the stretcher, the player left the field of play, who was approached by the coach Sarina Wiegman, visibly concerned, to give her encouragement.

Walsh is one of the great stars of England who left Manchester City last year to sign for Barcelona in exchange for an unprecedented amount in world women’s football (400,000 euros).

At 25 years old, Walsh is in charge of directing the European champion team for her quality with the ball and her mastery in directing the game.

EFE

