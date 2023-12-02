Genoa – A container freighter, headed towards the port of Genoa, communicated to the operations room of the Port Authority that it had lost 4 semis about ten miles into port due to adverse weather conditions (gale force winds, very rough south-west seas). on a seabed of approximately 900 metres.

Following the report, the operations room took action the take-off of the helicopter from the Sarzana base, to verify the possible presence of pollution and for the purposes of safety at sea, the possible presence of semi-trailers floating.

The helicopter performed overflights in the morning and also in the afternoon at the point of the fall, without detecting any pollution or floating presence of the semi-trailers. For tomorrow, helicopter overflights have been planned (in the morning and afternoon), to carry out the same activities carried out today.

I am investigations underway of the Maritime Authority, under the coordination of the Judicial Authority on the dynamics of the event and the related responsibilities.