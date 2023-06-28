Home page World

After several emergency calls, the police are in front of the Carl von Ossietzky School in Berlin Kreuzberg. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

In the morning, several emergency calls are received at the Carl von Ossietzky School in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The building is cleared. A false alarm, it turns out. The police are investigating.

Berlin – The emergency calls at the Carl von Ossietzky School in Berlin-Kreuzberg have turned out to be false alarms. “A criminal investigation into the abuse of emergency calls has been initiated,” said a police spokeswoman. The investigation is ongoing against unknown. The spokeswoman was initially unable to say exactly where the emergency calls were made from.

Because of several emergency calls on Wednesday morning, the police had initiated searches at the school. According to an emergency call received by the police around 9:30 a.m. via the Nora app, a male person is said to have been seen with a weapon-like object at the entrance to the school. Shortly thereafter, a second emergency call was received via the app. Initially, all students were asked to stay in their classrooms.

According to the spokeswoman, no armed person could be found. The police operation ended at 12:50 p.m. According to the observations of a dpa reporter, teachers and students left the school building around 1 p.m. dpa