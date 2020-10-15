The alarms go off again at Barcelona. To the plague of casualties on the left side (Jordi Alba and Júnior Firpo will not be present against Getafe), now we must add the injury of Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian international he was substituted after half an hour of the game in the match Bosnia was beaten 3-0 by Poland.

Bosnian national team assistant coach Rusmir Cviko confirmed after the match that Pjanic had to be replaced due to a sore back. “Pjanic received a blow to the back and we had to replace him. We hope that he will recover soon and return to the field as soon as possible,” he clarified. A duel in which, minutes before, Bosnia already had 10 for the early expulsion of Ahmedhodzic.

For his part, Ronald Koeman continues to “grow the dwarfs” in his start to the season as Barcelona coach. Now, after running out of left backs, he will have to wait to see if the Bosnian can be available for next Saturday’s game against Getafe at the Coliseum.