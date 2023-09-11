Anyone who has an old shed with an asbestos roof in the garden would do well to remove it quickly or replace it with a healthy roof. Knowledge Center Milieu Centraal warns that asbestos roofs that are at least 30 years old will start to weather and that harmful asbestos fibers are released as a result. The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) speaks of a ‘major problem’ and calls on homeowners to take action.
#Alarm #asbestos #backyards #homeowners #shed #action
