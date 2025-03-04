The impact of the Brazilian Antony in it Betis It has been immediate, recovering the player his best version and contributing goals, assists and a tremendous charism to the reaction of the Pellegrini team in the decisive section of the season. Everyone smiles in Heliopolis with the emergence of the footballer assigned by Manchester United, starting with the player himself, whose brightness had completely turned off in the English team.

Antony has fallen in Heliopolis, immediately winning the heart of beticism. That idyll, in any case, has an expiration date, since the end is on a clean loan, without conditions, by Manchester United and must return to Old Trafford next June.

In spite of everything, Betis is not going to throw in the towel for enjoying more time than has been agreed by Antony. Among other things, because right now it has the total complicity of the player, which is very happy in Seville and in the club of the thirteen bars. Ramón Alarcón, CEO of Real Betis, has revealed in statements to ‘El Pelotazo’, from Canal Sur Radio, which Antony himself has already expressed to the Verdiblanca institution his desire to continue next season.

«Antony was surprised with the facilities we gave him to accommodate in the city as soon as he arrived. The player is very comfortable and the other day he told me that he wanted to stay another year, ”said Ramón Alarcón. The ‘Red Devils’ will not make it easy, which before accessing a new assignment will try to take advantage of the Brazilian resurgence in LaLiga to do business with a succulent transfer in summer. In England they ensure that United would request around 50 million euros for the extreme.