Ramón AlarcónCeo del Real Betisexplained on Monday, three days after the game dispute, how has the ticket sales policy arranged by the Heliopolitan entity for the meeting of round of the eighths UEFA Conference League before him Vitoria de Guimaraesplanned for this next Thursday, March 6 at Benito Villamarín.

In statements a Sevilla brand radiothe Betic leader has argued that «the first decision to be made is whether it is charged or not. In the club we take responsibility that Outside fertilizers must be paid And you have to determine prices. In addition, LaLiga marks us some budgets that enter tickets for tickets for the continental competition. Once we determine the price, we launch the activation of fertilizers, which has been superior to that of the Ghent in about 300 Activations. Some have been activated 27,500 fertilizers. And another aspect is Ticketingthat we We pivot on the partnersso they can have the option of coming to enjoy Betis. In addition, if the paid partner has forgotten to activate his card, You are given the option of entry to the activation priceat the price of 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 euros according to its stadium area. Non -partners can buy any number of tickets at the partner price, that is, worth 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 euros. That was the idea. Regarding promotions, that partners were the big beneficiaries of prices that we have understood reasonable, also so that they could go with friends, family and enjoy all together what we want to be a great afternoon. If there are fans who come with children’s entrance, they will not be able to enter the game. If this amateur is a partner, the card will be withdrawn. The philosophy the thing is No one buys cheaper tickets than the partnerthat you must take advantage of these prices so that we live a European night with the team as it is, with all the emotion and uncertainty of the result … we hope it will be a party for all beticism «.

Questioned by how it marches, after the activation of the fertilizers, the sale of tickets for the match against the Portuguese team, Alarcón commented that “right now we are in some 34,000 entriesabout 2,000 daily. We still wait for the final pullbecause we wait and I want to be over 40-45,000 spectators. Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy a show. We hope it is a spring afternoon at Benito Villamarín. There are many people who cannot come for the time, but there are partners who have no fertilizer and these take advantage of the promotions at the partner price that we put at their disposal «.

Questioned about security and Vitoria fans that will come to the party, the leader said that «They are going to take almost the entire visiting zone1 and 2, which we have for UEFA matches, but will be whole, almost. 2,000 fans are expected to come of the Vitoria. We want them to come to our city so that within a week we have thousands of Betics in Guimaraes, but living it with securityviolence has no sport. "









The new entrance policy for matches as a visitor

Ramón Alarcón also wanted to explain what happened with the formula change To sell the Tickets Between Betic fans for the games that the team plays as visitor. In this sense, the leader has valued that “there are many Betics who did not see the possibility of going to the games away from home. The system has viciated a little and in the games he looked at the stands and looked at people with a few years old as a subscriber. We launched a new formula for Getafe and it was a success. In the future we will combine and incorporating the issue of antiquity and that there is also a raffleso that Betis fanswherever I go, It is not stained by violent matters They are not with the idiosyncrasy of this club. What I want is for Betics to always put the right of doubt, that we analyze and do things for the benefit of Betis. Among all we are taking measures, which I think, as little, are understandable «.

The receptions to the team in the matches in Villamarín

Finally, it was also questioned by what has happened with the receptions to the bus of the pellegrini team in the duels that are disputed in the Benito Villamarínwhich are now lived from the remoteness By the Betic fans after an artifact reached a horse from the National Police. Alarcón replied that «sports shows They accept the Sports Law And they are welcomed by authorities. With security reasons little to say. I am something that I do not understand. I think the beautiful thing is that When you go to the Sevilla field, they press you and when they come to our field we press them. It is the beautiful thing about these matches, which is also seen in other cities. Us We comment at security meetings prior to each party, but they make us even further. It has been a decision of the State and we only have to respect it. In a respectably we propose solutions, which to see if little by little they are being treated, ”he concluded.