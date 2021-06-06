Since 2005, the winner of the Tour de France participated in the Dauphiné, which ends this Sunday, or in the Tour of Switzerland, which starts today. In the case of the Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, two of the great favorites for the gala round that starts on June 26, the statistics in this case are not in their favor: they will not participate in either of the two tests. It is true that many are the data and records that both have recently broken. In this way, the Tour of Switzerland arrives for the first time since 2019. Last year it was not contested due to the health crisis And, unlike numerous other careers, he chose not to reschedule his appointment.

At the Movistar, the presence of Marc Soler stands out. The Catalan, head of the team in the last Giro and who left in the twelfth stage, returns scarcely three weeks later to the competition. The local Jacobs, the Colombian Alba and the nationals Serrano, Samitier, Carretero and Cortina are his companions. Of this team in Switzerland, the one with the most options to be on the Tour is Iván García Cortina. The rest, after several weeks of training in height, have great ballots for the Vuelta. It will also be seen according to his performance, as Soler himself verified last year, that going to the Giro … he finally ended up on the Tour.

Van der Poel, doing MTB these last two months with the Games as a goal

Alpecin



Today it will start (15:20, ETB and Esport3) with a time trial of 10.9 kilometers completely flat around Frauenfeld and then 3 stages of rough profile will follow. The decisive days of the race will arrive at the weekend, on Saturday with another time, now 23.2 km, half uphill, to the Oberalpass (9.5 km at 6.5 percent). And on the last day the queen stage will judge, again with the Oberalpass (1st, 10.9 km at 5.5 percent), the Lukmanierspass (1st, 15.8 km at 5.4) and the Gottardo (special category, 13, 2 kms at 6.7 percent), with the summit 15 from the Andermatt finish line. One day rolling around 2,000 meters of altitude to finish off the eight stages of this edition.

One of the big favorites will be Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian, second in the last Tour of Spain, will go to the Tour being one of the leaders of the ranks, theoreticians, of Ineos with Geraint Thomas. Seeing the level of Richie Porte in the Dauphiné, the road will decide. World Champion Julian Alaphilippe, who has not competed since the Belgian classics in April, and the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, that accumulates more than two months without competing on the road, they will be other stars. Tom Dumoulin will debut in this 2021. Among the rest of the Spanish participation They will be Omar Fraile (Astana), Rubén Fernández (Cofidis), David de la Cruz (UAE) and Víctor de la Parte (Direct Energie).