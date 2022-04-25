The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl experienced both sides of the coin during Liège-Bastogne-Liège: the joy of Remco Evenepoel’s victory after a real exhibition with his attack on La Redoute and the sadness and concern for the hard fall suffered by Julian Alaphilippe, another of his great assets for victoryin an incident in which another team cyclist, the Belgian Ilan Van Wilder, was also affected.

There was much concern about Alaphilippe’s condition, one of the most affected cyclists in the montonera that occurred in the peloton 62 kilometers from the finish line and that ended with the Frenchman in the gutter. Finally, At 19:17 the Quick-Step issued the medical report with the injuries suffered by Alaphilippe in the fall.

In the incident, Alaphilippe suffered the fracture of two ribs and also a hemopneumothorax, although the French cyclist is stable, as stated in the statement released by the team. “During the massive crash that occurred in the middle of the pack with 62 kilometers to go in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Ilan Van Wilder unfortunately suffered a broken jaw. In the same crash world champion Julian Alaphilippe fractured two ribs, broke his scapula and suffered a hemopneumothorax. His condition is stable but he has been hospitalized and will be under observation.”

From the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl they also wanted to thank the gesture of the Frenchman Romain Bardet, who was also affected in the fall and who did not hesitate to help Alaphilippe when he was lying in the gutter after the incident. “Many thanks to Romain Bardet for taking care of Julian after the crash, he has been a true gentleman.” One more example of the camaraderie that exists in a peloton that hopes to see the world champion Alaphilippe back soon in the big events on the calendar.