A ‘monument’ and three candidates. The world champion Julian Alaphilippe, the defender of the crown Wout van Aert and the prodigy Mathieu van der Poel are the three big favorites to win the Milan-San Remo and its 299 kilometers, the longest race of the season.

In the ‘Classicissima’, one of the five most important one-day events of the season, the winning equation has not changed despite the fact that the course has changed slightly mid-race: Will the attackers be able to distance themselves from the sprinters in La Cipressa and especially Poggio, the last climb, whose summit is 5.5 kilometers from the finish line on the Riviera? Since 2017, the adventurers have emerged victorious from this usual fight between two species in the cycling universe.

Five months after the Tour of Flanders, the last ‘monument’ of a 2020 season with the calendar completely changed due to the pandemic, ‘Spring’ returns, as the race ending in San Remo is known. Winner at Flandres in the autumn and again superior at Strade Bianche at the beginning of March, Van der Poel is in excellent form.

In the recent Tirreno-Adriatico, Van der Poel, Van Aert and Alaphilippe – winner in San Remo in 2019 – followed different scripts. The latter won a stage but then saved his strength for San Remo: “I had no interest in going deep in the time trial”, which closed the race.

Van Aert, also very fine at this point in the season, fought for the overall and was second behind Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the big absentee on Saturday. “I am convinced that I will be prepared to fight for victory,” announced the outgoing winner, who dreams of a solo arrival: “I would make the victory unique.”

Van der Poel, impressive on the Strade Bianche, won two stages on the Tirreno-Adriatico. “I had a perfect week and I’m in good shape for Milan-San Remo,” said ‘VDP’, whose experience in ‘Primavera’ is limited to last year, when he was looking for his best condition and finished 13th.

Alaphilippe pointed out to his rivals: “Perhaps I am one of the favorites, but not the big favorite, I will try to have weight in the race, but Van Aert and Van der Poel are ultra-favorites, you just have to see what they did in Tirreno.”

Van der Poel can follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, French legend Raymond Poulidor, who won in San Remo 60 years ago. A runner of instinct, the Dutchman believes that he will have to have patience, a fundamental quality in the ‘Classicissima’, which favors cold blood and saving energy before the final explosion.

Sprinters must know how to wait. The French champion Arnaud Demare prevailed in 2016 and in 2014 the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff did. The Australian Caleb Ewan, second in 2018, the Slovak Peter Sagan, third in 2013 and 2017, and Australian Michael Matthews, third in 2015 and 2020, have also touched the victory. All will be at the start, as well as the Irishman Sam Bennett, one of Deceuninck’s options, along with Alaphilippe, or the Italians Davide Ballerini and Giacomo Nizzolo.