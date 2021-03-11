The second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatic, With a practically flat terrain with two small ascents, the distance was very hard, with more than 200 kilometers of stage (202). A priori, it did not aim to be a battle between the most important runnersYes, but with the poster and the participants present in this edition, it is very difficult to have a quiet day. After all, the runners are the ones who make the races good, and so was this stage conquered by Alaphilippe ahead of Van der Poel and Van Aert. Three acquaintances who coincide in the fight for victory in all kinds of events: World, classic, one-week events … and soon we will see if in more races.

On the way out, a getaway was formed composed of five runners: Pellaud, Burghardt, Albanese, Archibald, Velasco and Vanspeybrouck. The peloton did not give them much margin, perhaps too little, and therefore, with the high rhythm of the Jumbo, were neutralized 35 kilometers from the finish line. In this way, a new range of possibilities was opened up for new movements, right on a stretch of hard steep slopes with a narrow road, and the attacks came. The first of them was that of Egan Bernal, key to the future of the day, because he surprised the rest of the favorites and caused them to cheer up. The Colombian was beaten along with De Buyst and Asgreen, with an income of more than ten seconds. Shortly after they were caught, but the race was already out of control.

That’s when they jumped Simon Yates, Sivakov, Almeida and Landa, Fforming a high-level quartet that put the squad in check. Soler, who was seen, tried to enter without success. The four of head rolled with a lot of understanding and the advantage continued growing, arriving at forty seconds. From behind, the Jumbo of the leader Van Aert pulling although showing that they could not cut the rent. In several straights, they saw the four escapees, but without approaching. It was with five kilometers to go when the UAE of Pogacar came to the aid of the Jumbo (also for their interests) that was necessary to be able to neutralize.

In front, the quartet continued to give good relays, but the advantage was reduced. Simon Yates dropped, even from the pack after being neutralized, and the other three followed, already on the demanding climb to Chiusdino. Finally, the British and the Spanish cut each other and Almeida tried it alone, stroking a victory that he did not have by 50 meters. At that distance he was neutralized by … his partner Alaphilippe, although it is true that if the Frenchman does not jump, Van der Poel and Van Aert were already at his wheel. Fourth was Pogacar and fifth was a great Alex Aranburu. The world champion achieves his first victory this season in the rainbow jersey. This Tuesday, a new day without mountainous difficulty … but with 219 kilometers.

Stage classification

1st Julian Alaphilippe

2nd Mathieu van der Poel

3rd Wout van Aert

4th Tadej Pogacar

5th Alex Aranburu

General ranking

1st Wout van Aert

2nd Julian Alaphilippe

3rd Mathieu van der Poel