Julian Alaphilippe lost the Tour lead due to a decision of the judges, who saw him catch a jerrycan within the last 20 kilometers of the stage, meaning illegal refreshment and carries a penalty of 20 seconds and a fine of 200 Swiss francs. Adam Yates, four seconds behind the Frenchman, inherited the yellow jersey. Alaphilippe is now 16th, at 16 ”:“ It is a measure of the commissioners, It is not pleasant to give up a precious garment like that, but there is no other choice but to assume it. I found out about the mess when crossing the finish line, if we made a mistake or an infraction we didn’t realize it ”.

Will he attack Mont Aigoual to regain the yellow? “We will see, at this moment I feel a little upset with how things happened on such a quiet day. ” Adam Yates also did not want to gloat over the Deceuninck rider’s misfortune: “Although it would have motivated me more to take the jersey with the effort of my legs, it happened due to a penalty. The rules are the same for everyone, and being the leader of the Tour de France will always be a joy. But of course I would have liked it better otherwise ”.

The Briton was on the Mitchelton bus when he was told that he had to attend the podium ceremony: “I had taken a good shower and was sitting, waiting for the slower boys, to head to the hotel and start the rest process for the Mont Aigoual journey. Suddenly they tell me: ‘You are the new leader’. I eat?’. And even this press conference, in which I explain what happened ”.

Fourth in the 2016 edition (he won the best youngster’s jersey) and ninth in the 2017 Giro, still has not caught up with the success of his twin, Simon, winner of the 2018 Vuelta, eighth of the 2019 Giro and seventh of the 2017 Tour, with victories in the big three: “The comparisons between us are going to take place every time one achieves a success. I’m glad that he was so successful, I hope to get some races so I don’t get left behind in the family ”.

Since the Schlecks, no pair of siblings ever led the three-week rounds while on duty.. In the case of the Luxembourgers, Frank wore yellow in the 2008 Tour and Andy, in 2010 and 2011. Simon commanded the Giro and the Vuelta in 2018 and Adam, this Tour: “I would love to keep it as long as possible” .