Anthony Perez and Luis Ángel Maté, colleagues on the Cofidis squad, call each other “the Andalusian”, although neither of them is from all four sides. Maté is revealed by his accent forged in Marbella, although he was born in Madrid. And to Pérez he discovers his surname, although he is a native of Toulouse. The Frenchman spent summers in Arjona, a town in Jaén, with his grandparents Juan Pedro and Petra. And on its slopes, on a bicycle, he dreamed of running the Vuelta. And also the Tour, of course. The first dream was fulfilled in 2017, in that edition that came out precisely from France, in Nîmes. And the second has been chaining him since 2018. Always a guerrilla. This Sunday he was one of the protagonists of the day, within the break. AND crossed the Turini first, the prestigious port of the Monte Carlo Rally.

The Turini was the second port of the day, after La Colmiani, where Pérez passed second, behind Benoit Cosnefroy. The 2020 Tour has already put a mountain on the second day. The peloton passed there in two minutes, led by the Jumbo-Visma, which has assumed the role of pattern of the race. Egal Bernal’s Ineos does not seem to have any objection to eventually giving up those functions. Roglic’s team was in no rush to hunt. And let the escapees do. For now …

The sunny skies had replaced the rain the day before, which is to be expected when someone visits the Côte d’Azur, but the consequences of the slippery opening stage had not disappeared. Rafael Valls and Philippe Gilbert, with a fractured femur and patella, they could not take the exit. If he did De la Cruz, with a painful sacral fissure, who suffered during the stage, like so many other members of the infirmary. Wounds heal badly on Tour. The debate also continued: Did the peloton do well to slow down the pace at the start of the race? There is no quorum.

Consensus or no consensus, the sun and the Sunday tour left no room for excuses the next day. Education First gave way to the Jumbo, the rhythm heated up, and the adventurous dreams of Pérez from Jaén died on the slopes of the Col d’Eze, a classic in Paris-Nice. Move aside, the roosters are coming. Neilson Powless attacked, without success. Dani Martínez fell. Alejandro Valverde suffered a breakdown. And the Jumbo again blocked the race, on the way to the last level of the day, Cuatro Caminos, which hid an extra bonus.

Julian Alaphilippe In the morning he carried a sign on his back that said: “Today I attack on the last climb.” And he did it. What I would not have imagined is that Marc Hirschi, a 22-year-old Swiss, would jump on his wheel. Nor that he would join him later Adam Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour. Mikel Landa and Marc Soler also tried. A silly fall of Tom dumoulin in the chasing group he disrupted the Jumbo’s plans and exposed the weaknesses of the Dutch monster. It’s not that fierce. Ineos, Movistar and Astana had to take over from the thrust of the trio. With cold blood and the squad on the neck, Alaphillipe achieved the victory and donned the yellow jersey, the same garment that he wore last year for 14 days and that he lost three days from Paris. The Frenchman was excited at the finish line in memory of his father, who died two months ago. He dedicated the triumph to him. It’s for you, dad. The Alaphilippe surname shines again on the Tour.

The Andalusian Pérez arrived at 17:45 minutes and tied at 18 points with Cosnefroy in the classification of the Mountain. There are also silent heroes. Haughty olive trees.