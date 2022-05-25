Julian Alaphilippe continues to surprise with his recovery after the very hard crash he suffered during the last Liège-Bastogne-Liège. This Tuesday the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl reported through its social networks that the road world champion has joined his teammates in the rally they are holding in Sierra Nevada, so the options for ‘Loulou’ to compete in the next Tour de France win many integers.

In statements collected by the team, Alaphilippe reviewed how his recovery is going. “After my last check-up at Herentals, it was nice to be told that I could get back on the bike for the first time after my crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The good news is that my lung is now fully recovered and I am very happy about it The fractures still hurt, but it’s normal because they need more time to recover, but I still got the go-ahead to start training.”

The world champion confessed that he tested himself on the rollers and on the road and that he had good feelings to attend a concentration in which he hopes to gradually recover his level. “I spent a few days on the rollers, which was good, but I was really happy when I was able to spend a few hours on the road. After a few days I didn’t have a bad feeling and decided that I had to join the team in Sierra Nevada, where they are concentrated and where I could try to find my normal rhythm. I can’t do the same work as all the guys here. I need time to train and get back in shape and I have to be careful not to force my injuries. I’m very happy to be with these guys, we have a great atmosphere and perfect conditions to train”.

Alaphilippe also leaves the door open that, if he continues with his progress, he could go with the team to the Tour de France, although he also sends a message of caution, since a date for his return to competition has not yet been set. “Every day I keep improving and I hope it continues like this. My injuries just need time, no more surgery is needed, so I can ride again and I decided together with the team that it was okay to join the concentration. I try to be optimistic, but I know I’ll need time and see how training goes. If everything continues like this, the option of running the Tour de France is still open, it’s in my head, but it’s very important that we don’t rush anything and continue to be patient, keeping talking to the doctors and following their advice before deciding where I’m going to compete again. I want to thank all the staff at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Patrick (Lefevere), the doctors, everyone at the hospital de Herentals and my family, who have taken care of me and helped me during these difficult times, and also for all the messages of support I have received”.