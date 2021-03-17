The Deceuninck Quick-Step team presented its team for Milan-San Remo on Wednesday, the first monument on the cycling calendar to be held this Saturday, March 20.

One of the great contenders for the title is the reigning world champion Julian Alaphilippe. The Frenchman, winner in 2019 and second last year after Wout Van Aert, will seek his second title in a Classicissima and, on that occasion, dressed in the rainbow jersey.

Alaphilippe is emerging as the great asset of the Deceuninck Quick-Step in the case of seeking victory if the race were to break on the climbs to Cipressa or Poggio, where Alaphilippe himself attacked to conquer the 2019 edition.

In the event that the race is decided to sprint after almost 300 kilometers, the Deceuninck Quick-Step will have, in addition to Alaphilippe’s trump card, two powerful sprinters such as Sam Bennett or Davide Ballerini. Rounding out the powerful Quick-Step team are great riders such as Kasper Asgreen, Tim Declerq, Yves Lampaert and Zdenek Stybar.

Matthews seeks his first San Remo

The BikeExchange team has also confirmed his team for Milan-San Remo, with Australian Michael Matthews as a great asset to achieve victory in a Classicissima in which he has been third in the 2015 and 2020 editions and where victory still resists him. . The team is completed by Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Christopher Juul-Jensen, Alexander Konychev, Luka Mezgec and Robert Stannard.