Salernitana defeated 3-1 in the friendly test against Alanyaspor. The synthesis

Long stop for the championship A league by virtue of the commitments of the national ai Qatar 2022 World Cup. Today, two Italian teams are engaged in as many friendly tests scheduled in Turkey. Alanyaspor–Salernitana And adanaDemirspor–Sampdoria staged this afternoon against the two respective rivals who play in the Super Leaguetop Turkish league.

In the match that took place at 14:00, a narrow defeat for the Salernitana led by David Nicholas, who made up for a 3-1 away knockout in the friendly test against their Turkish rivals. Initial advantage for the team grenade who in the 9th minute of the first half of the game found the goal of the momentary 0-1 thanks to Federico’s goal Bonazzoli. Twenty minutes later, in the 29th minute, the Turkish equalizer scored by Ahmed Hassan which leads the hosts to the result of 1-1 until the end of the first half of the game. See also Sampdoria fans meet Bobby Solo at the airport and dedicate the chorus to him "you are better than De Andrè"

In the second half, it only takes a few minutes toAlanyaspor led by the Italian Francesco Farioli to turn the tide of the friendly test in your favor thanks to the goal scored in the 3′ of the second half by Efecan Karaca. Landlords who close the file Salernitana in the 91st minute with the goal of Doumbia which stamps the third marking for the Turks, bringing the hosts on final result of 3-1.

ALANYASPOR-SALERNITANA – OFFICIAL LINE-UPS AND MATCH BOARD — ALANYAPOR (3-4-2-1): Runarsson, Furkan Bayir, Umut Gunes (86′ Gulay), Efecan Karaca, Fer, Cavaleiro (61′ Efkan Bekiroglu), Fatih Aksoy (86′ Rassoul) (46′ Balkovec), Candeias (73′ Ferhat), Yusuf Ozdemir (72 ′ Eduardo), Ahmed Hassan (72′ Oguz Aydin), Lusamba (61′ Doumbia). Extras: Musa Koc, Yusuf Karagoz, Umit Akdag, Mert Torlak, Cagan Erciyas. All: Farioli.

SALERNITAN (3-5-2): Micai; Lovato (45′ Daniliuc), Radovanovic (70′ Pirola), Fazio (82′ Motoc); Sambia (45′ Candreva), Capezzi, Bohinen (45′ Kastanos), Vilhena (82′ Iervolino), Bradaric (45′Lassana Coulibaly); Valencia (70′ Kristoffersen), Bonazzoli (45′ Botheim). Available: Sorrentino, Sy, Orlando. All: Nicholas. See also F1 | Sargeant has decided: he will race with the number 2

REFEREE: Ramazan Doganay (Akilli/Soyler. 4th Officer: Guner)

ADMONITES: 74′ Daniliuc, 83′ Ferhat

SCORERS: 9′ Bonazzoli28′ Hassan48′ (st) Karaca, 93′ Doumbia

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 16:15)

