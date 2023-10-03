Åland | Yle: According to the Foreign Ministry’s assessment, it is not worth trying to close the Russian consulate

The report prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the special status of Åland is still in progress. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not take a position on the matter at the moment.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ended According to Yle that Finland should not try to remove the demilitarization of Åland and abolish the Russian consulate in Åland.

According to Yle’s information, the ministry’s officials would maintain the current situation in Åland, because it would be legally difficult to change it. Yle’s information is based on independent sources.

State Department currently preparing A legal report on the special status of Åland, which discusses, among other things, the status of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö ordered the report in June.

The report prepared by the ministry is still in progress. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communications told HS on Tuesday evening that the ministry will not take a position on the matter at this stage, as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to Yle’s information, the matter has not yet been discussed at a political level, meaning that the government’s position has not been formed.

The discussion about closing the Russian consulate in Mariehamn started when Russia closed the offices of the St. Petersburg consulate in Murmansk and Petrozavodsk. Following Russia’s decision, Finland closed the Russian Consulate General in Turku as of October 1.

In 1940 established Russian Åland consulate fate is involved to the overall question of Åland’s special status.

Based on the agreement signed after the winter war, the consulate oversees the demilitarization of Åland, i.e. the ban on military presence.

Åland’s first demilitarization agreement dates from 1856. Åland’s demilitarization has been recognized in the 20th century in three still valid in the existing international law agreement.