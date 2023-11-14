Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Åland | There are no plans to take any measures regarding the Russian consulate in Mariehamn

November 14, 2023
However, according to Tp-utva’s press release, the authorities intend to monitor that the consular office’s activities take place within the scope of its powers.

Finland is not going to take any measures regarding the Russian consulate in Mariehamn, says the press release of the joint foreign and security policy committee of the president of the republic and the government, or tp-utva.

According to the release, on Tuesday, tp-utva discussed the report examining international legal issues regarding Åland’s special status under international law and the Russian consulate in Mariehamn, which has been prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to HS’s information, it appears from the report to be published that the closing of the consulate would have been accompanied by legal difficulties.

“The authorities monitor that the activities of the consular office take place within the framework of its powers,” the announcement states.

The news is updated.

