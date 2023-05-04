Åland | Haavisto to IL: Russia sent a note to Finland – according to Russia, vandalism was targeted at the Åland consulate

Russia has sent a note to the Finnish government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communications told HS that the matter would be investigated.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova reported, among others, the Russian news agency According to the cup on Wednesday that the Russian embassy has sent a note to the Finnish government. According to him, Finland is required to take action as a result of the vandalism against the Russian Åland consulate.

Tass says that vandalism was targeted at the Russian consulate in Åland early on Monday.

He was the first to tell about it in Finland Evening newspaper. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) confirmed to Iltalehte that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the note.

“The issue is under investigation,” Haavisto told Iltalehte.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communications told HS that the matter would be investigated.

A cup according to the report, a group of people had thrown an “explosive audio device” into the consulate area on the night between Sunday and Monday. According to Tassi, the act would have “endangered the life and health of the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission”.

According to Noot, Finland should bring the responsible persons to justice, says Tass, according to which Russia expects Finland to take measures to protect the consulate.

The Russian consulate in Åland has come into the public debate with Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine and Finland’s NATO membership. The role and need of the consulate have been questioned, and the people of Åland, for example, have begun to visibly protest against Russia’s actions and role.