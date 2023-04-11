Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Åland | Haavisto: The Ministry of Transport does not comment on Åland’s position

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Åland | Haavisto: The Ministry of Transport does not comment on Åland’s position

According to established practice, the Ministry of Supply handles current affairs and does not make new political policies.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) does not comment on the question of the demilitarization of Åland.

“I won’t take a stand on that now. Now that we are the executive ministry, we don’t take a stand on big political issues,” Haavisto told reporters in parliament.

Sanna Marini The government led by (sd) filed its resignation last week. The government will continue as the managing ministry until a new government is formed. According to established practice, the Ministry of Supply handles current affairs and does not make new political policies.

The discussion on the demilitarization of Åland was called for over the weekend, among other things, by the newly formed members of parliament Jarno Limnéll in Helsingin Sanomat mixed Jarmo Lindberg and Pekka Toveri Ilta-Sanom.

#Åland #Haavisto #Ministry #Transport #comment #Ålands #position

See also  Anna Wintour's predecessor: Long-time Vogue editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella has died
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Taxi crashes in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; there is one death and three wounded

Taxi crashes in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; there is one death and three wounded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result