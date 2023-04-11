Åland | Haavisto: The Ministry of Transport does not comment on Åland’s position

According to established practice, the Ministry of Supply handles current affairs and does not make new political policies.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) does not comment on the question of the demilitarization of Åland.

“I won’t take a stand on that now. Now that we are the executive ministry, we don’t take a stand on big political issues,” Haavisto told reporters in parliament.

Sanna Marini The government led by (sd) filed its resignation last week. The government will continue as the managing ministry until a new government is formed. According to established practice, the Ministry of Supply handles current affairs and does not make new political policies.

The discussion on the demilitarization of Åland was called for over the weekend, among other things, by the newly formed members of parliament Jarno Limnéll in Helsingin Sanomat mixed Jarmo Lindberg and Pekka Toveri Ilta-Sanom.