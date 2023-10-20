Åland | Ålands Radio: A dead wild pig washed ashore was found in Åland, African swine fever is suspected

According to the Food Agency, African swine fever has never been detected in Finland.

from Åland a dead wild boar washed ashore has been found, the cause of death of which is suspected to be African swine fever, says Åland Radio.

It is a serious hemorrhagic fever disease of pigs, wild boars and minipigs caused by the ASF virus. The Food Agency by African swine fever is not contagious to humans.

According to Ålands Radio, African swine fever is automatically suspected as the cause of death for all dead wild boars. The cause of death of the wild boar found in Åland will be known at the earliest today, Friday, when the test results are completed.

