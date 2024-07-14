Alana Flores and Amairani ‘Amablitz’ Garza Alonso made history at Ibai Llanos’ Soiree of the Year 4, which took place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

These streamers or content creators faced their Spanish counterparts Nissaxter and Zeling in a double duel that will surely be remembered for a long time. The arrival of the Mexicans to the ring and their performance is in no way inferior to Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

In Alana’s case, she got into the ring with mariachi and dancers to the rhythm of The bikinaand regarding Amablitz he did it while it was playing For my Mexico with a very attractive outfit where even the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared.

We Recommend: Ibai says that Twitch is falling as well as the Kings League audience.

In Alana’s fight against Nissaxter, she imposed her game from the start with a series of precise and forceful attacks. So she overwhelmed her in every sense and did not even give her time to breathe in The Evening of the Year 4.

Fountain: Youtube.

As for Amablitz, she had no trouble setting her pace and began to accumulate an advantage over Zeling with a combination of punches that not even Canelo could have imagined. The third encounter in the ring between Amablitz and Nissaxter was also quite competitive and the Mexican managed to prevail.

Nine years ago I was commentating on LoL at my grandparents’ house. This happened today at an event on my channel. Thank you all for joining me on this journey. You are so dizzying. pic.twitter.com/6GtXcKeHkx — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) July 13, 2024

This is how they reached the fourth round, this time between Alana and Zeling, where she acted in such a way that the referee preferred to stop this fight of the Evening of the Year 4.

Fountain: Youtube.

In the end the judges only confirmed the referee’s decision of technical knockout and gave the victory to Alana and Amablitz in La Velada del Año 4. Other fights that took place are the following:

Agustin51 vs. Carrera = Agustin51 (Winner)

Guanyar vs. The Cobra = The Cobra (Winner)

Viruzz vs. Shelao = Viruzz (Winner)

‘King of the track’ Roberto Cein – Peldanyos – Aldo Geo – Unicornio – Folagor – Skain – Karchez – Sezar Blue – Peliganger – Wi = Karchez (Winner)

YoSoyPlex vs. El Mariana = YoSoyPlex (Winner)

Apart from Ibai Llanos and La Velada del Año 4 we have more geek information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.