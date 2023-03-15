Peru will host one of the most important electronic music events in the world: Ultra 2023. Through your account instagramthe official website of Ultra announced the second list of DJs that will perform in our country, among which appear Allan Walker and marshmello as the novelty of this lineup. The artists will perform for the first time in Lima, at the san marcos stadiumon Saturday April 22 and tickets will be sold through the platform of teleticket.

Who will perform at Ultra Peru 2023?

Headliners: On this list are the Norwegian-British DJ Allan Walkerthe American marshmellothe dutch Oliver Heldens and the Australian Timmy Trumpet.

Resistance Headliners: On this list are dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, Enrico Sangiuliano, Thread, crazy says, pan-potand Popof x Space 92.

Support: In this relationship are claptone, melanie ribbe, Mykris and Wade.

Additional Support: Here they are ammo avenue, Bruno Forlan, Jay Dolys, Milena Adamis, paskman, Roxe and sebastian matthew.

stages: In this list appear Ultra Main Stage, Resistance and Criterion.

How much are the tickets to Ultra Peru 2023?

Tickets are on sale through the website of teleticket and the price ranges from 440 and 1,150 soles. See the areas below.

General Admission: S/439.90 with a 15% discount from BBVA. The regular price is S/517.50.

VIP: S/733.20 with a 15% discount from BBVA and S/862.50 with regular price.

Ultra Experience: S/1,150 (single price).