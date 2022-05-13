Sam Lake, creator and writer of the franchise, will actively collaborate on the production as an executive producer.

The Remedy team has a lot of work ahead of them when it comes to the saga of Alan Wake. On the one hand, they have already confirmed the launch of Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch and, although they are aware of the public’s expectations around the sequel, they have also warned that Alan Wake 2 will give more news later in the fall. Anyone would think that Remedy has enough plans on the table, but it seems that it is willing to take its classic franchise beyond.

We want to stay true to the soul of the game as we delve into this dark, wacky world.Sam LakeWhen we say ‘beyond’, we mean beyond video games. As the developer has announced in its Web pageAlan Wake will receive a TV series of real action through a collaboration with Contradiction Films. The project will have Thomas Harlan Y Tim Carter as executive producers and peter callowaywho has worked on series like ‘Legion‘ either ‘Cloak and Dagger‘, one of the many productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, the series will have the active contribution of Sam Lakecreator and writer of the franchise, and seeks to adapt the sensations of the video game to the small screen: “The game was made to imitate the trailer of a TV series. It feels good to transform it into a real series. Tomas and Tim have been working to make this possible with endless passion, and I’m excited to have Peter on board, he really captures the vision of Alan Wake. stay true to the soul of the gameas we delve much deeper into this dark, wacky world.”

We will be waiting to find out more details about the Alan Wake TV series, which will undoubtedly mix elements as characteristic of the franchise as mystery or tension. We are still fascinated with Remedy’s latest work, because as we told you in our Alan Wake Remastered review, he has managed to recover a classic through graphic improvements of the most remarkable.

