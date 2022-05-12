Way back in 2018, developer Remedy Entertainment announced it was working to adapt its beloved supernatural horror adventure Alan Wake for television – and now, some four years later, it finally has an update on the project, announcing it’s partnering with The Walking Dead network AMC to bring the show to life.

Alan Wake, for the uninitiated, debuted on Xbox 360 back in 2010, and its small-town horror, in which the titular novelist battles supernatural forces armed with little more than a flashlight and an endless urge to monologue, quickly gained cult classic status. But while all was quiet on the Alan front for over a decade, he’s had something of a resurgence in recent times.

Alongside a prominent role in Remedy’s acclaimed Control – specifically in its second DLC, known as AWE – Alan Wake was given the remaster treatment in 2021 (a release now confirmed for Switch) and will be getting a long-awaited sequel some time next year. As such, a TV series expanding Alan’s reach still further seems like the next logical step for Remedy.

Digital Foundry’s video breakdown of Alan Wake Remastered on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

And that leap is now even closer to becoming a reality following today’s confirmation that AMC has snapped up the rights to Alan Wake on TV. Unfortunately, Remedy didn’t have much to share on the series’ progress in its announcement, only saying that there’s “still a long way to go for the series” before it’ll be on our screens.

We do have some clues as to where an Alan Wake TV series might take us, however; Speaking in 2018, Remedy said the show would focus on “expanding the lore of this crazy and dark universe and diving deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did.” That would mean plenty of Alan as a “very central character”, but also time spent fleshing out some of the game’s other characters, including Wake’s agent Barry Wheeler, and his wife Alice.

Assuming nothing has changed in the interim, the Alan Wake TV adaptation is being co-developed by Contraction Films and Remedy, with Legion writer Peter Calloway at the helm.