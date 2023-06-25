As fans of Alan Wake will know, the first chapter begins with a Stephen King quote. Obviously, to be able to do this, it is necessary to pay the royalties, but it seems that the writer has decided to grant Remedy a very special price: only one dollar.

Creative director Sam Lake stated that he “really, really, desperately wanted” to start the thriller with one of King’s quotes. King also reportedly agreed, hence the deal for a reduced price. “Creating the original Alan Wake, I really, really desperately wanted a quote from him to start with,” said Lake. “I understand that he wanted a dollar to get the rights to use. That was very generous“.

The quote, spoken by protagonist Alan Wake, is as follows: “Stephen King once wrote that ‘Nightmares exist outside logic, and there is little to enjoy with explanations; they are antithetical to the poetry of fear’. In one horror story, the victim keeps asking “why?”, but there can be no explanation, and there shouldn’t be. The unanswered mystery is the one that sticks with us the longest, and it’s the one we will remember at the end. My name is Alan Wake, I’m a writer.” The quote it’s not from one of King’s books, but from an EW article King wrote about why he thinks Hollywood can’t do horror. In it, he talks about the 2008 thriller The Strangers and argues that smaller horror films are generally better because they don’t require big explanations that can suck the energy at work.

Speaking of horror and gaming, the Saga Campaign in Alan Wake 2 will be (slightly) more relaxing than Alan’s.