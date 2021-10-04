We are in 2010, living the Xbox 360 generation at full capacity, where we had been able to enjoy authentic masterpieces such as Halo 3, Mass Effect 2 or Bioshock, works that marked a before and after both in the history of the Microsoft console, as in the video game industry. But one of the most important titles of that year had yet to be launched, not because of its sales, but because of the importance it had for its developer studio: Remedy Entertainment.

Alan Wake hit the market and it turned out to be a very groundbreaking title in many respects: Technically very surprising, especially the use of light and fog in particular. Playable, it still felt like a Remedy work, but leaving aside those Max Payne shootings in the more Matrix style, leaving room for a much more strategic approach, with the use of the flashlight. But the team led by Sam Lake hit the table with a mystery / horror plot worthy of a Stephen King play, full of script twists, raging charismatic characters and, above all, the town of Bright Falls and its surroundings. It was a perfect formula to create a cult work, which we can all enjoy, with technical improvements, which we will explain in this Alan Wake Remastered review.

Even though it’s been years, Alan Wake remains in great shape

But we are not talking about his physical form, since poor Alan continues to tire after 15 seconds running while being chased by the dark, something that should be looked at, since maybe he could use going to the gym, and just to run and hold on even a little longer. This silly (but hilarious) detail aside, let’s talk about how Remedy’s work still maintains the type 10 years after its official release. The title continues to shine thanks to its fun and spectacular gameplay, which is repetitive at times, but it is tremendously satisfying to finish off possessed to the rhythm of Poets of the Fall, a band that the most veteran of the Finnish studio titles will immediately recognize.

The story that the game tells us, and its two DLCs that are included, is an authentic masterclass on how to take what could be a novel written by Stephen King to the middle of the video game. Sam Lake and Mikko Rautalahti, the scriptwriters of the play, play very well with the dichotomy that we find at all times between light and dark, good and evil, ideas that humanity has been exploring for centuries. On this occasion, this fight is presented to us both in playable form (the use of the flashlight against the dark) and in the plot (with characters like Alan Wake or the Dark, who represent the opposite). In addition, the plot surprises each chapter that progresses, giving the script swings that leave the user with more doubts than answers, showing that it is still the magnum opus of the Finnish studio.

The remastering does nothing but magnify the work done by Remedy

We never thought the day would come when, at last, we could see our favorite writer one more time. With his mysterious return in the latest Control expansion, many of the fans made it clear to Remedy that we wanted Alan Wake back, and to be able to know his fate after the end of the original title. Instead of receiving a sequel (which is rumored to have gone into production a few months ago), we have received a remastering of the original work, developed by the d3t studio and supervised by Remedy, which offers the same experience as 10 years ago, but with the technical capabilities of today, something that just started, it shows.

This remastering offers a 4K resolution (on Xbox Series X) and a framerate at 60 frames that, to be honest, it fits like a glove. But the improvements are not only a simple facelift, they go further. The developers have improved many of the aspects where it was very noticeable over the years, starting with the faces of the characters. Focusing on Alan Wake, he has received a gigantic change in his model, looking much more like actor IIkka Villi, who lends the image from the original work, until his last appearance in Control. Besides, the facial expressions are much closer to reality, and the cinematics have gone from being 720p videos, to being in-engine cinematics that run at the resolution and framerate of the game, improving the user experience.

Speaking of more technical improvements, the lighting has been totally redone, offering something closer to today’s technology. We can also see that the scenarios are much more cared for, both in quality of models, and of course in textures. The gunplay has not been tweaked at all, as it still works like a charm. What has been polished has been Alan’s control, much smoother and more precise. So yes, Alan Wake Remastered is a remastering in capital letters, and we can see the love and affection that Remedy has for his most beloved work, wanting to offer users (both veterans and newcomers) a title worthy of the original game, respecting everything that it did well, but improving the weakest parts.

Alan Wake is, without a doubt, Remedy’s most careful work, and the heart of the studio

Reliving the story of Alan Wake and company, but improved, only achieves one thing: to fall in love again with the story that Remedy Entertainment made more than 10 years ago, during the golden age of Xbox 360. Max Payne was the first step important that the Finnish studio did within the industry, Quantum Break was a setback that, without being bad, did not reach the standards that we all expected, and Control was to return to the path that the studio had taken since its first work. But, without a doubt, Alan Wake is the soul of Remedy. The story of the writer lost in the dark stole the hearts of thousands of users, and it was there that the Finnish study showed that they not only knew how to make police and revenge thrillers, but also that they dared to touch all the sticks, giving us a story that , sure, it will be burned into the retina of all users who enjoy it.

Alan Wake Remastered is one of the must-see titles of 2021, both for new players and for players who already visited Bright Falls in its day. It is a joy to go through all the hardships that Alan Wake y Cía. During his nightmare in Bright Falls, to hear the songs of Poets of the Fall again at certain key moments in history, but above all to see that struggle between light and darkness, represented so well thanks to a few manuscripts written by a writer named Alan Wake. Hopefully, in the future, Remedy will provide us with the sequel that we have all been waiting for, and that finally, we can know what has become of our beloved Alan. Before finishing, you have to remind everyone of one very, very important thing: “It’s not a lake, it’s an ocean.”