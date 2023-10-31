For now we don’t know anything about the sales of Alan Wake 2, but Remedy, through CEO Tero Virtala, has revealed that Alan Wake Remastered managed to recoup its development and marketing costs two years after launch, but did not reveal the amount.

Not a stratospheric success

Virtala revealed Alan Wake Remastered data inlatest financial report of the companyin which we can read:

“Looking specifically at the third quarter of 2023, revenues were at the same level as the previous period. Development expenses were lower than a year ago, primarily due to the decrease in development expenses for Alan Wake 2 as we approached of launch. Royalties instead grew year-over-year driven by Alan Wake Remastered, which recovered its development and marketing costs during the third quarter.”

In short, Alan Wake Remastered does not appear to have been a stratospheric success, although it can currently be said that it did not cause any losses for Remedy. In any case, the losses for the given period increased compared to the previous year, also and above all due to the greater investments in ongoing projects.

Remedy, however, hopes that Alan Wake 2 will give impetus to the company and allow it to work peacefully on the four games currently in the pipeline: Control 2, Condor, Codename Vanguard and Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake, all of which it considers potential successes.