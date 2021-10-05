Alan Wake Remastered is available starting today on PC and consoles, and could not miss an engaging trailer launch, published by Remedy Entertainment to celebrate the release of the game.

As you may have read in our review of Alan Wake Remastered, the developers did a great job adapting the graphics of the original 2010 Alan Wake to current standards.

Specifically, the resolution was carried up to 4K with frame rate a 60 fps on the new generation consoles, cutscenes have been improved in various ways and there has been the replacement of a large number of assets, textures and effects.

Of course plot and structure have remained unchanged, with a campaign consisting of six episodes (plus two DLCs) set up as a sort of television miniseries, complete with a closing theme and initial recap.

A first video comparison between Alan Wake Remastered and the original version of the game has also been published which highlights the improvements made for the occasion.