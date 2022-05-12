Alan Wake Remastered, the spruced-up version of developer Remedy’s cult-classic action-horror, is officially launching on Switch this autumn. Additionally, the developer has offered an update on its long-awaited Alan Wake 2, saying it has made the decision to delay the larger reveal it had originally told fans to expect this summer.

Alan Wake Remastered – which bundles together the base game plus its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer – launched for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last October, giving Remedy’s much-loved original a welcome modern-day makeover with the likes of richer environmental detail and enhanced character models.

A Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered wasn’t previously announced by Remedy, but a surprise listing pointing to a release on Nintendo’s platform was spotted on the Brazilian ratings board website last September.

Alan Wake Remastered – Xbox, PlayStation, and PC Announce Trailer.

As of today, however, a Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered is official, with Remedy confirming it’ll be a digital- only release that runs natively on Nintendo’s hardware. Quite how many of the remaster’s updated elements will make their way to Switch remains to be seen, but Remedy promises more details ahead of its arrival this autumn.

As for Alan Wake 2, which was finally confirmed after much speculation at the end of last year, Remedy has given a minor update on its progress, offering the perhaps disappointing news that it won’t be ready to share more details this summer, as it had previously announced.

“Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well,” creative director Sam Lake said in a statement shared alongside news of the Switch release. “We are deep in production, have a lot of material, and a great deal of the game is playable.” However, Lake says the developer has “come to the decision…that we will not be showing anything big this summer.”

“To create a proper, polished demo or a trailer takes a lot of effort, and it’s several months of work that could take away from development,” he continued. “We feel that we have momentum going, and we want to make sure we are creating the best, and first, survival horror game for Remedy. We don’t want to take the team away from that focus, so we’re going to keep going and making a great game experience, and unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a demo and trailer.”

Despite a delay to its original reveal plans, Alan Wake 2 is still scheduled to launch for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 next year.