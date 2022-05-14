Remedy Entertainment revealed in its latest financial report that it has not yet received royalty payments for Alan Wake Remastered from Epic Games Publishing because the gameor has not yet made a profit.

Epic has to recoup its development and marketing expenses for the game before it can pay royalties, which is normal when it comes to editorial deals. Last November, Remedy had claimed that the sales of Alan Wake Remastered they had started off well.

The developer was understandably looking exclusively unit sales. Publishers do not usually disclose how many copies a particular game must sell to generate profit and it is not known how many copies it has sold Alan Wake Remastered so far.

The title was released by Epic Games, so Remedy is unlikely to see an immediate increase in revenue after launch. Here is what Remedy revealed:

The video game royalties mainly consisted of Control sales, which declined year-on-year in line with our expectations.We had no royalty revenue from Alan Wake Remastered during the first quarter as Epic Games Publishing has yet to recoup development expenses and marketing for the game.

As for the sequel, Remedy postponed plans to show the game, but reassured investors that the production is in full swing. “A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete shape in many areas“, Reads the report”as previously announced, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023“.

Alan Wake 2scheduled for 2023, will be the direct sequel to the first Alan Wakeoriginally released in 2010 exclusively for Xbox 360. Alan Wake is placed in the universe of Control and the DLC AWE serves as a bridge between the title starring Jesse Faden and Alan Wake 2.