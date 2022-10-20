Alan Wake Remastered It originally came to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC last year. However, today we had a pleasant surprise, since the definitive version of this Remedy Entertainment classic is now available on the Nintendo Switch and, thanks to a bug, you can acquire this title without damaging your wallet.

Currently, it is already available Alan Wake Remastered in the eShop. This is not a cloud version, but the full game in its digital format. Now, This title is available for only $24 pesos in the store of our region. This is clearly a mistake, since on other platforms we find its price at $24 dollars.

Thus, It’s only a matter of time before this is fixed, and the price is available as it should be. However, and for the meantime, don’t miss the opportunity to get this horror classic for less than $30 pesos on your Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, an offer that you cannot miss. Although the performance of the game on Switch may be an inconvenience for some, for others this is the best option to enjoy Alan Wakeand prepare for the sequel, though it won’t be coming to the Switch.

