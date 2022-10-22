The version Nintendo Switch from Alan Wake Remasteredlaunched by surprise in recent days, apparently does not run well: the comparison video made by the usual ElAnalistaDeBits, who put the new edition next to the one for Xbox One.

Available October 20, Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch turns one resolution of just 594p in docked mode, which drops to 396p in portable mode, but also on the performance side it leaves something to be desired.

There are indeed gameplay sequences that drop down to 20 fpshighlighting the inability of the game to withstand the 30 stable frames even in the face of numerous cuts made in terms of details and effects.

In short, it seems that this time the developers did not succeed in the usual miracle, which seems strange considering that we are talking about a product born on Xbox 360 and characterized by geometry and complexity related to that era.