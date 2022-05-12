For all nostalgics and lovers of Alan Wake’s adventures, on the official YouTube channel of Remedy Entertainmentcomes a video in which Sam Lake updates fans on the development of the game, and also announces the remastered for the Nintendo Switch and a TV series.

In saying Alan Wake many of us had a shiver down our spine, each for different reasons than the other. The game, in fact, released in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PC, after a slow and troubled development, has not long been the center of positive attention, due to the remastered that brought it to next-gen and Sony consoles.

Setting aside what was a great action horror video game of a few console generations ago, let’s go back to Sam Lake’s statements, which took place close to the celebrations for the 12 years since the launch of Alan Wake.

In the video we can see Sam in the company of Ilka Villi, interpreter of Alan Wake, intent on playing with a Nintendo Switch Lite. This leaves little room for the imagination, in fact the remastered version of the first chapter of Alan Wake is announced in development for the little one from Nintendo (and also for the big sister, of course).

In all of this, aside from a sporadic announcement that it is in the works, there is no imbalance in providing a release date, not even an assumed one. We are only confirmed that news will be announced soon.

In the video update Sam Lake adds that everything is going as planned, and the team is working very well. In his words, much of the title would also already be playable and they want to make sure they create the best gaming experience possible.

He also lets us know that he does not want to divert the attention of the team from the work he is doing, and that there will probably be no further news until after the summer, just to let the developers work as peacefully and quietly as possible.

It would not seem to be the only news coming for the famous writer of the house Remedy SoftwareAlan Wake will in fact also become a TV series.

Also from the mouth of Sam Lake resound those magical words:

AMC, that wonderful broadcaster that gives life to extremely brilliant TV programs, has bought the rights to Alan Wake and we are collaborating to make a TV show

Unfortunately the good Sam Lake closes the topic with:

There is nothing else to share at the moment

And yes, even to have news about the Alan Wake television series we will have to wait, as we have not yet been able to know. In the meantime, in the meantime, it is also possible to read our further news on the matter.