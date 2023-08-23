













Game director Sam Lake talked a bit more about what we can expect from the sequel. Just like in the real world, 13 years have passed between the events of the first game and Alan Wake II. In all this time, the writer was locked in a dark and twisted version of New York.

For reasons that are still unclear, it seems that an evil clone of the writer made it out into the real world. This will start an investigation by the new protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson. To know in detail how both stories will be connected, we will have to wait to play it.

various scenes of Alan Wake II show the combination between live-action and the cgi of the title. We’ll see when it launches how this combo will play out and if it adds anything to the fear factor. Don’t forget that this sequel launches on October 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Will they play it?

What do we know so far about Alan Wake II?

Alan Wake II It will be the first fully survival horror game from Remedy Entertainment. That is why it will be much more inclined towards terror than its predecessor, something that we have seen in its advances. Also, this time we can control two characters whose stories are connected.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

According to the director, we can spend the whole story from the point of view of each one or, change to broaden the panorama. Because it has influence from the series true detective, added a new research mechanic. While the combat is shown to be quite similar, with light playing a very important role in eliminating threats. Did they play first?

