













Alan Wake II will be released only in digital format and for those it will be cheaper

According to them, this decision is due to current market trends. Digital game sales have skyrocketed and seem like the favorite distribution medium for gamers. In addition, this will allow Alan Wake II to launch with a price of 60 dollars. Let’s remember that many new releases made the jump to $70.

Remedy assured that there are no plans at the moment to make a physical edition of this title. They also mentioned that they wouldn’t like to release it on disc, just to add large downloads later. So those who enjoy collecting their video games in their boxes may be disappointed.

Alan Wake II It launches on October 17 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-sales for him are now open, though as it’s a digital-only game, it’s unlikely to run out of stock. What do you think of this decision?

What do we know about Alan Wake II?

The new advance of Alan Wake II gave us more clues as to what we can expect from this sequel. We saw that this time we will take control of the writer and a new protagonist, an FBI agent. Both will fight against The Darkness, although we don’t know for sure the reason for their union.

Since it was announced, it was revealed that it would be more terrifying than the original and that it would be a survival horror. What we saw of its gameplay showed that it will feel more claustrophobic and with enemies that seem more fearsome.. Do you think he can surpass his predecessor?

