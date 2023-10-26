













Alan Wake II: What rating does it have on Metacritic? | TierraGamer









By decomposing the percentage of the grades of Alan Wake II At Metacritic we find that the majority are positive. Of those that exist so far, 91% are positive, 3% are mixed and the rest have uploaded some opinions without qualification. Still there is no negative.

Among the positive points is mainly its story, which manages to weave the plot of each protagonist very well. There is also a lot of praise for its gameplay, which takes elements from its predecessor and improves them considerably. In addition to its technical aspect, it presents very realistic dark scenarios.

We recommend you: Alan Wake II reveals when you can play it

With Alan Wake II 2023 continues to be positioned as one of the best years for video games. Deciding which one is the best in the upcoming awards season is sure to be quite a difficult task. But as players, we have many very good options to enjoy.

What is Alan Wake II about?

Alan Wake II takes place 13 years after the events of the first game. Here we control Saga Anderson, an FBI agent who is investigating a series of murders, and Alan as he tries to escape a nightmare world. Both stories are equally important and are connected.

Source: Remedy

Unlike its predecessor, this installment is a survival horror. Players have very few resources to confront enemies and the atmosphere is more of terror. In addition, it includes new mechanics that exploit the researcher and writer profile of its protagonists. Does it catch your attention?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)