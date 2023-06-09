













Alan Wake II shows that it will be a more terrifying experience at Summer Game Fest

Since its announcement it was said that Alan Wake I it would be a much darker and more serious sequel, something we got to see here. The gameplay feels closer and claustrophobic to scare the players. Not to mention, we now see blood on enemies, something we couldn’t do in the predecessor. Something that remains is the use of light to weaken the possessed.

Sam Lake, the game’s writer and director, was on hand at Summer Game Fest to explain a few things. According to him, the story of the sequel involves Saga to the writer, but it will be our choice who we enjoy it with. We can spend it from beginning to end with any of them or interspersing both to know the whole plot. He also indicated that it is not necessary to play the first one to understand its history.

A small fragment of the gameplay of Alan Wake I He also let us see that there will be clue collection. This for sure is related to the fact that Saga is a police officer. We will see on October 17 what news Remedy prepares for us. Remember that it will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Were you fans of the first?

