













Alan Wake II presents its gameplay and its release date during the PlayStation Showcase | EarthGamer

The gameplay of Alan Wake II is more modern. In addition to the fact that, as promised in their announcement, it shows that it will be more terrifying than its predecessor. Of course, light will continue to be a very powerful weapon against enemies, which look more varied.

As for the story, it seems that we will have two protagonists: the writer and a new policewoman.. We don’t know how his stories will connect, but it’s notorious that Wake is trapped in the world of darkness, while the police are in the normal one. Maybe he’s trying to get him out of there.

Finally, the advance revealed the release date of Alan Wake II. It will be next October 17 when we finally have this sequel in our hands. Although it was announced at the PlayStation Showcase it will come to PS5, PC and Xbox Series X / S. Are you waiting for it?

What is Alan Wake II?

Alan Wake II As its name indicates, it is a sequel to the title that Remedy launched in 2010. In this we take control of a writer who must face a creature simply known as The Darkness. Which has the power to possess people and objects.

Source: Remedy

At the time it was very well received for its gameplay and story. Although he ultimately left things open for a sequel, there hasn’t been one as such, until now. Thirteen years later we will finally know how it will continue. Do you think it will be at the level of its predecessor?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.