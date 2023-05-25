A new trailer of Alan Wake 2 was shown to Playstation Showcase of today. In addition to showing us a close-up on the beloved protagonist played by Keanu Reevesthe trailer shows us some short gameplay scenes where we can observe the game characters engaged in their investigations and in various fights.

Very important announcement is the release date of the video game that will fall next October 17th. Alan Wake 2 was among the most anticipated games of this year and now that we have this new information, all you have to do is take advantage of the pre-orders that have just opened.