Epic Games And Remedy Entertainment they announced that Alan Wake 2 will not come out October 17thas originally planned, but will come on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S And pc from 27 of the same month. From the note released by the developers it can be seen that this postponement of the release date is due to the launch of other important titles in the same period. “October will welcome several games, and we hope that our decision will help users better enjoy their favorite games,” it is reported in the document.

In Alan Wake 2 players will take on the role of Saga Andersonan FBI agent arrived at Bright Falls to investigate a series of murders carried out through what appear to be gruesome rituals, and of Alan Wake, a writer who is lost in a nightmare that goes beyond our world, who decides to write a novel to escape from what has now become his prison. The two characters will live seemingly distinct stories, but in reality closely connected in a way that neither of them is able to understand. Will the two be able to emerge as heroes from a story that leaves behind a long trail of victims and monsters?