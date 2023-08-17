













Alan Wake II delays its premiere so as not to compete with other releases | EarthGamer









According to his post, Alan Wake I It goes from leaving on October 17 to October 27. So the wait will only last 10 days for fans of the writer. In the meantime, you will be able to enjoy other of the great premieres that you have prepared for the month of October.

In addition, the new release date puts the horror title just before the Halloween celebration. Due to its theme, this could make it more appealing to users, along with the advantage of moving away from other big releases. After all their first date also collided with Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Lords of the Fallen.

We recommend you: Alan Wake II will be released only in digital format and that is why it will be cheaper

The fans of Alan Wake I will get a new look at this adventure during Gamescom Opening Night Live. This will be held on August 22 and it has already been confirmed that we will have a new and detailed video of its gameplay at the event. What do you think of this delay?

What do we know about Alan Wake II?

As his release date approaches, more details about Alan Wake II emerge. Remedy assured that it is the first survival horror in which they work. It will also feature two protagonists in the form of the writer and an FBI agent named Saga. Their stories will be interconnected, but we can play each one from beginning to end or jump between each character whenever we want.

Source: Remedy

Its tone is inspired by the series true detective and as such it will have new gameplay related to research. In addition to the fact that he will lean much more on the side of terror than his predecessor. Personally, we can’t wait to find out what else Remedy has in store for us. Did you play the original?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)