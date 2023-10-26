













When Alan Wake was released in 2010, it competed directly with Red Dead Redemption, one of the most popular titles in the entire history of Rockstar Games. His sales could not cope and plans to continue his saga were not a viable option.

However, after the fury of Red Dead Redemption, Years later, fans managed to claim the title, whose narrative and mechanics have shined. Alan Wake II is on the threshold of release, however, although it is obviously too early to talk about a sequel, two DLC materials have been announced.

They will be available with both paid and premium. The DLC will be expansions of Alan Wake II.

What will be the DLC for Alan Wake II? When do they come out?

The DLCs of Alan Wake II are:

Night Springs

The Lakehouse

Night Springs It has a launch window of spring 2024 (with flexibility announced now, so there could be some kind of delay). For its part, The Lakehouse There is no launch window yet. Below are the announced bases for each one:

Source: Remedy

Alan Wake II Expansion I – Night Springs:

“Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and becomes reality. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs. He plays as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experiences the unexplainable in multiple standalone episodes of Night Springs, a fictional television show set in the world of Alan Wake..

It seems that we will have strange scales in the same reality of the title. A universe between surreal and Sci Fi will rise in spring.

Source: Remedy

Alan Wake II Expansion II – The Lake House:

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility located on the shores of Lake Cauldron, established by an independent government organization to conduct secret investigations… until something goes wrong. Explore the lake house and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of the Anderson Saga and Alan Wake collide again..

However, The Lake House could have a more dynamic proposal for the original narratives.

